CVS to begin COVID-19 vaccinations at 70 pharmacies across Texas

CVS says registration for vaccine appointments will begin as early as Feb. 9.

DALLAS — Updated at 1 p.m. with additional information about vaccine registration from a company spokesperson.

CVS Health announced Tuesday it would begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine doses at 70 pharmacies across Texas next week.

Appointment bookings will become available as early as Feb. 9 as stores get vaccine shipments, according to a news release from the company. The locations will begin to offer the vaccinations starting Feb. 11.

To register for an appointment, patients must be in either Phase 1A or 1B of Texas' vaccine plan.

Once registration opens, people who are eligible can sign up online at CVS.com, through the CVS app or by calling 800-746-7287. The locations will not provide vaccinations to walk-ins.

Note: Appointments are not currently available in Texas.

The vaccines will come straight from CVS's partnership with the federal government under its pharmacy program, and the drugstore chain will be given 38,000 doses for this initial rollout, the release said. The company expects to expand to more locations as more vaccine supply becomes available.

The locations are spread out across the state and include pharmacies in:

Abilene

Amarillo

Beaumont

Brownsville

El Paso

Houston

Laredo

Lubbock

Midland

Plano

San Antonio

Waco

CVS locations outside of those cities will also receive the vaccine doses, a spokesperson said, so those interested in knowing if a pharmacy near them will have vaccine appointments will need to check with CVS once bookings become available.

The spokesperson would not say where the other pharmacies would be located or provide any other specifics.

The announcement comes as the Biden administration said will begin distributing 1 million doses next week to about 6,500 pharmacies across the country. The number of pharmacies and vaccine doses is expected to grow as production is increased.

These doses will be in addition to the doses states have already been receiving, and will be available through 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks.