Students at Stephen F. Austin receive COVID-19 vaccine



"I can't tell you how many theater majors music majors, there were so many different students there," she said. "I was like, 'I didn't realize how many students actually wanted it from SFA.'"



All-day, the university shuttled students back and forth from the clinic to campus three miles away, and with the help of their partners at Nacogdoches Medical and Nacogdoches Memorial, staff plans to keep this going as long as they can.



Graham Garner, Chief Marketing Communications Officer for the school, said, "As the days go by and weeks go by, we expect we'll be able to do more and help them get better access so that our community can be more and more prepared to get back to something like normal."



As soon as more doses are available, students will be able to sign up for an appointment through their mySFA accounts. For the foreseeable future, SFA will continue to mandate COVID-19 precautions such as wearing a mask on campus and limited capacity in classrooms.