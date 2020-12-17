These are the facilities in Texas that will receive some of its 620,000 vaccine doses in second week of distribution

State officials said they expect doses to be delivered to more than 1,100 health care centers across 185 Texas counties.

Updated Friday with details about the facilities expected to receive vaccine doses.

Texas health officials say they expect to receive more than 620,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the second week of distribution.

They expect doses to be delivered to more than 1,100 health care centers across 185 Texas counties.

Of those, almost 160,000 will be the Pfizer vaccine and more than 460,000 will be from Moderna, officials confirmed.

Most of the Pfizer doses will go toward federal long-term care pharmacy partnership, state officials said. Those that don't will go to 29 health care facilities to continue vaccinating health care workers.

"Adding the Moderna vaccine will dramatically increase the amount of vaccine that can go to rural areas and smaller providers because it ships in smaller quantities and can be stored longer at regular refrigerator temperatures," said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner.

The Moderna vaccine, which is expected to be authorized over the weekend, will start arrived in Texas on Monday, state health officials said.

It will go to a number of facilties, including hospitals, freestanding ERs, EMS providers, pharmacies, local health departments, health centers and other clinics, officials said.

Here are the expected vaccine distributions for week two, according to the state:

The state says the estimated number of Pfizer doses they will receive in the second week has decreased by about 64,000.

Pfizer released a statement saying the decrease in the number of doses distributed next week is because they are still waiting on instructions for where to ship doses.

"We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses," a statement from Pfizer read, in part.

Pfizer said it expects to ship 50 million doses around the world in 2020, and 1.3 billion in 2021.

The distribution of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine is contingent on approval of an emergency use authorization, which is expected by the end of the week.