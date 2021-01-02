Texas Motor Speedway to host the state's largest drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine hub, judge says

The site aims to distribute vaccines to 10,000 people in a day.

Starting Tuesday, Texas Motor Speedway will be home to the largest drive-thru vaccine clinic in Texas, and possibly in the country, Judge Andy Eads said Monday. The site aims to distribute vaccines to 10,000 people in a day.

The first clinic starts Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. for people who are already registered through Denton County and have an appointment. Two more clinics are planned on Thursday and Friday, according to a news release from county and Texas Motor Speedway officials.

Over the course of three days, the county aims to vaccinate an estimated 30,000 people who will receive appointments from the Denton County Vaccine Interest Portal.

There will be 16 drive-thru lanes and a target to vaccinate 1,000 people per hour, the news release said. Residents will stay in their vehicles as they receive the vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer.

No walk-ins will be allowed. Only people with appointments and proper identification will be allowed on site.

Additional clinics will start at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Denton County is allowing any person in 1A or 1B to register, no matter where they live. To sign up, go to DentonCounty.gov/vaccine and select the Vaccine Interest Portal.

As of Jan. 31, 2021, a total of 160,233 residents were on the waitlist.

The vaccines at Texas Motor Speedway will be given by medical personnel from Denton County Public Health, the Medical Reserve Corps and area fire departments, officials said.

The Texas Motor Speedway was a logical choice for the clinic with its 131-acre parking lots, officials said in a news release Monday.

"The goal for the incredible scale of these clinics is to get as many North Texans vaccinated as quickly as possible which, in turn, will eventually allow everyone to safely open back up as soon as possible," said Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage.

To get to the clinics, use 2401 Petty Place, Fort Worth for the GPS address on your smartphone.