Twenty-three locations will received doses on Monday and Tuesday, with the remaining 86 medical centers getting them later in the week.

State health officials say 23 Texas sites are expected to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and Tuesday.

Four locations will get doses on Monday, and the other 19 will on Tuesday.

Pfizer is shipping its vaccine directly to the providers via FedEx and UPS, state officials said.

Here are the facilities that will receive doses on Monday, according to the state:

Wellness 360 (UTHealth San Antonio), San Antonio

Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Dallas

UTHealth Austin Dell Medical School, Austin

MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston

The facilities that will on Tuesday:

Texas Tech University Health Science Center Amarillo

Christus Spohn Health System Shoreline, Corpus Christi

Parkland Hospital, Dallas

UT Southwestern, Dallas

Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, Edinburg

UT Health RGV Edinburg

University Medical Center El Paso

Texas Health Resources Medical Support, Fort Worth

University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital, Galveston

Texas Children's Hospital Main, Houston

LBJ Hospital, Houston

CHI St. Luke's Health, Houston

Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center, Houston

Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston

Ben Taub General Hospital, Houston

Convenant Medical Center, Lubbock

Shannon Pharmacy, San Angelo

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, Temple

UT Health Science Center Tyler

Texas will receive more than 220,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in the first week of distribution, state health officials say.

Those doses will be shipping to 109 hospitals across 34 counties, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Gen. Gustav Perna said Saturday that he expected the first shipment of the vaccine to arrive in states on Monday.

Nine medical centers in Dallas County, seven in Tarrant County and two in Collin County will receive some of Texas' initial allotment of 224,250 doses, according to the state.

The vaccine plan from DSHS prioritizes hospital staff who work with patients, home health care workers, and staff and residents at long-term care facilities as the focus for early vaccination.

On Saturday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that Texas is expected to receive more doses in December than the number of residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Abbott said the Centers for Disease Control has slated Texas to receive more than 1.4 million doses of vaccine by the end of the year.

As of Saturday, state health officials had reported more than 1.3 million positive COVID-19 tests, a number that has been rapidly rising in recent weeks due to rampant community spread of the disease.

The Pfizer vaccine was approved by the FDA and CDC on Friday and Saturday, respectively, making the U.S. the fourth country to begin administering the shot.

Another vaccine by Moderna will be reviewed by an FDA advisory panel this week and could be allowed for public use soon afterward.

