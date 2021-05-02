Texas to receive more than 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses next week

The federal government is providing 401,750 doses to the state for the week of Feb. 8.

HOUSTON — Texas is set to receive more than 400,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, the state health department announced Friday.

The federal government is providing 401,750 doses to the state for the week of Feb. 8. The Texas Department of State Health Services instructed the CDC to ship the doses to 358 providers in 135 counties, including 85 hub providers.

Texas DSHS said an additional 273 providers will receive doses next week with a focus on locations that serve older adults, such as health departments, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, community and rural clinics, and some medical practices that specialize in care for older adults.

The state is also ordering 330,925 doses intended to be used as second doses for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago.