Vaccine finder tool makes it easier to track down a shot in your area

More than 22 million people will become eligible for the vaccine on March. 29.

TEXAS, USA — Your search for the vaccine just got easier.

Laura McGorman with Facebook elaborates on the platform's partnership with Boston Children’s Hospital to make vaccines more accessible.

"Given that so many people are struggling to get appointments, even if they're eligible to get the COVID vaccine, we thought by embedding this vaccine tool within the COVID Information Center on both Facebook and Instagram, we can hopefully share this information with a lot more people and make it one-click easier for people to get registered and find vaccines in their local community," she explained.

The vaccine finder is pretty simple to use — here's how:

If you are on the Facebook mobile app, click on the three lines at the bottom on the right-hand side and then scroll down to find the COVID Information Center.

Next, scroll down and tap “Find a Vaccine.” You’ll be able to see all providers near your location or whichever location you prefer that are accepting appointments. All you have to do is pick one and follow the prompts to get on the books.

If you run into any hiccups and can't find the center, it’s probably because your app isn’t updated.

“You can also find the COVID Information Center on Instagram if you prefer Instagram over Facebook. You can access it by visiting the profile section of your Instagram account,” McGorman said.