Vaccine providers brace for influx of appointments

Beginning March 29, any person aged 16 and up will be eligible for the vaccine.

TYLER, Texas — On March 29, anyone 16 and older who wants the Pfizer vaccine will be able to get it in Texas. This sudden change has put a lot of pressure on providers.

We asked Tom Cummins, Division Chief Medical Officer for UT- Health East Texas, if he saw this news coming.

“Well, I found out with the rest of you, but I won’t say I was surprised," he said.

He also said that the state opening up appointments for adults older than 16 came right on time as demand for the shot at his office has slowed down.

"Slots that we filled in minutes are now taking longer," he said.

This lull in appointments may pick up as many more people become eligible. Right now, only 11% of East Texans are fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control has also ranked Texas the 45th out of 50 states in fully vaccinated residents.

“We've given large numbers of vaccines in the state, but we have a really large population base to give it to," Cummins said. "And that's where we're trailing, is on a per capita basis. So, hopefully broadening the categories will improve that.”

To help offset the influx of new appointments, Terrence Ates with NET Health says they need all the help they can get and are looking for more volunteers.

“There are only a finite number of Net Health employees and we've open and operated this massive regional hub of being a COVID vaccine provider," he said. "So we have many volunteer activities and opportunities.”

Qualifications vary based on your role but the baseline requirements are to be at least 16-years-old and be able to stand for an entire four to five-hour shift.