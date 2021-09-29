Why people who got the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may not need a booster as much

HOUSTON — So why is it possible people who originally got the Moderna vaccine won’t need a booster?
Moderna booster application submitted
Now that Pfizer’s booster shot has been approved for people 65 and older and frontline workers the question is when will the other boosters be approved. Moderna submitted its data on booster shots to the FDA Sept. 1. Experts predict we should have an answer from the FDA in the next few weeks.
Less COVID-19 hospitalization
But data released from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests people who received Moderna are less likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19. That’s compared to people who got shots from Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson. Previous data has shown Moderna reduced risk of hospitalization by 93%. And that protection appears to last longer than the other vaccines.
Larger dose, more side effects
So why would Moderna's protection last longer? Turns out it was a higher dose. According to Yahoo News, Moderna’s shot is 100 micrograms of MRNA vaccine, meanwhile Pfizer’s is 30 micrograms. That meant Pfizer’s tended to have lighter side effects, but it may also mean immunity may not last as long. No matter what, researchers say all the vaccines are effective at preventing severe disease.