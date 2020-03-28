TYLER, Texas — The stimulus bill signed by President Donald Trump Friday will provide a lifeline for millions of people as the country tries to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

With so much money involved, a lot of people have questions.

The “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act” or “CARES Act,” will cost approximately $2.2 trillion, making it the largest relief bill in U.S. history.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Trump signs $2.2 trillion stimulus bill, issues Defense Production Act for GM ventilators

If an individual makes less than $75,000, they will get a payment of $1,200, and a household earning less than $150,000 combined will get a payment of $2,400. The payment goes down if anyone earns more than that. Anyone earning more than $100,000 gets nothing. Anyone with dependent children 16 years or younger gets an additional $500 for each child.

Diane Baker sent a question to CBS19’s Verify team asking, “If, and when, the stimulus checks come, will they be considered ‘income’ with our next year’s earnings, thus, being taxable income?”

“The checks are not taxable income,” said Nicole Kaeding, an economist and Vice President of Policy Promotion with the National Taxpayers Union Foundation. “They are actually tax credits. They are just going to be advanced to you this year instead of applying to next year’s tax return.”

Patricia Crane wrote to ask, “If I did not file a tax return for a few years according to the wording of the bill, am I going to need to file some kind of claim for the check?”

“First, the Treasury Department will use previous tax returns to identify individuals who qualify,” Kaeding explained. “Next, they will actually use Social Security information, as well. So, individuals that received Social Security benefits likely do qualify. The important caveat, however, is if that individual is claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return. In that situation, they won’t qualify. But, for most seniors and retirees, that collect Social Security benefits, they should expect to receive a check here, as well.”

Kaeding added that that applies to someone who receives disability checks, as well.

Sarah Knepper asked, “Income based off of 2018? We haven’t filed taxes for 2019 yet?”

Kaeding said yes, the IRS will use the most recent year’s information it has on file. She explained, though, that payments will be based on 2020 income.

She mentioned that many people may have fallen in one income bracket in the past and a different bracket this year.

“What the law says, however, is that the math will always work in your favor,” Kaeding stated. “If, when you file your taxes in 2021, they didn’t send you enough money, they’ll add it to your tax return then. And if they sent you too much, you don’t need to send it back.”

Hunter Jarrett was looking to the future when he asked, “How will this impact currency inflation, and what can I expect today’s dollar to be worth in 3-5 years?”

Kaeding says she did not believe the stimulus plan would have a substantial impact on inflation because it is meant to keep the economy stable. She acknowledged the impact the stimulus and the economic shutdown would have on the national debt but said this payment could be a good investment.

“We obviously will need to pay the principal back,” Kaeding said. “But right now, the federal government can borrow for 10 years at less than one percent interest. That interest is a fairly small cost, and the bond markets are suggesting that they trust the full faith and credit of the U.S. government and that we will find a way to pay these debts in the future.

“And that doesn’t even include the impact of inflation. So, if we think about a one-percent interest rate right now on a 10-year bond, inflation over the next 10 years will be more than one percent. So, in essence, the federal government is getting paid to borrow money right now.”

If you have a question or concern you would like verified, email dlippman@cbs19.tv or send him a note on Facebook or Twitter.

RELATED: VERIFY: No, the House of Representatives did not slip a pay raise into the stimulus bill.

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking this week's coronavirus claims