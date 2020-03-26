SHREVEPORT, La. — The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport reported a patient died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19.

According to the VA, the veteran was in their 60s.

The VA says they have implemented several measures to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and employees. Among the measures are clinical screenings at health care facilities, multi-channel outreach to veterans and staff and other protective procedures for patients who were admitted to community living centers and spinal cord injury units.

Patients known to be a risk for COVID-19 are immediately isolated to prevent the spread of the virus. The VA also urge veterans and staff to preventative actions to prevent the spread of the virus including hand-washing.

The VA also urges veterans to call the VA before going to a facility if they believe they have been exposed to the virus or are showing symptoms.