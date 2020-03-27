LONGVIEW, Texas — It’s not business as usual in Gregg County courts, but technology and limited in-person hearings are helping to keep cases moving.

The county canceled jury trials and nonessential hearings through May 1 because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Judge Alfonso Charles of the 124th District Court said Thursday that his first official hearing using the video conferencing application Zoom was Wednesday, and it went “very well.”

