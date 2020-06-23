UH offering free course to become contact tracer

Health officials say contact tracing is a job that will be in high demand as COVID-19 continues to spread.

HOUSTON — Starting this week, anyone will be able to get the training to become a contact tracer.

The online certificate program is free through the University of Houston.

Bettina Beech, the associate dean of research with the UH College of Medicine, designed the 12-hour Epi Corps program to train new “disease detectives”.

“We have to be able to test and trace, so we can isolate and quarantine individuals while we’re working on vaccine so we can get effective treatments which will allow us to move forward in the near months,” said Beech.

She says contact tracers are essential to reopening the economy safely.

Over 2,300 people have completed the course so far.

For more information about the University of Houston Epi Corps Contact Tracer Certificate Program, click here.

