WATCH: NET Health talks to CBS19 on status of COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine plan

NET Health's Russell Hopkins covered a wide range of topics including how cases are reported, how they interpret the numbers and their plan for vaccine distribution.

TYLER, Texas — With the rise of COVID-19 cases in both East Texas and the state as a whole, there are many questions concerning the virus.

CBS19 talked to Russell Hopkins, Director for Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Disease Surveillance at NET Health, about the status of the pandemic in the NET Health region.

Among the topics he discussed were:

How cases are reported to NET Health

What's the difference between a recovery and estimated recovery

The importance of understanding active cases

How to analyze and interpret COVID-19 numbers

How masks can stop the spread of the virus

How vaccines may be distributed