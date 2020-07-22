WATCH: NET Health talks to CBS19 on status of COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine plan

TYLER, Texas — With the rise of COVID-19 cases in both East Texas and the state as a whole, there are many questions concerning the virus.
CBS19 talked to Russell Hopkins, Director for Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Disease Surveillance at NET Health, about the status of the pandemic in the NET Health region.
Among the topics he discussed were:
- How cases are reported to NET Health
- What's the difference between a recovery and estimated recovery
- The importance of understanding active cases
- How to analyze and interpret COVID-19 numbers
- How masks can stop the spread of the virus
- How vaccines may be distributed
You can read the full interview below: