TYLER, Texas — While scientists around the world work to create a vaccine for COVID-19, American officials are weighing the costs of re-opening too soon and balancing the rate of infections to create an eventual herd immunity without a large loss of life.

Herd immunity means enough people in a population have either had a disease or a vaccination and the disease can no longer spread, should a person without immunity become infected. Americans largely have herd immunity against many illnesses such as polio or the measles.

Dr. Richard Wallace is an Infectious Disease Specialist at the UT Health Science Center at Tyler. He says the preferable way to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 is with a vaccine because without one, millions of Americans would have to become infected to achieve the same result.

“The percentage of the population that would need to be infected is relatively high, it would probably be 60 to 70% of the population in order to establish that level of immunity on the basis of prior infections," Wallace said. "That's a lot of people."

While scientists have yet to create a COVID-19 vaccine, Wallace says the prospects for achieving an effective one good. Some viruses, like influenza, are constantly changing, rendering some vaccines ineffective. However, based on what scientists know, COVID-19 does not change.

“For COVID-19, the hope is that, again, that it won't change, and that we won't have the difficulties that we have with influenza virus,” Wallace said.

That leaves one major question: While Americans wait for the creation of a vaccine, do we continue to shelter at home or do we begin pursuing a herd immunity without a vaccine?

“I think we'll probably do both. It’s a reality that we have to go back to work,” Wallace said. “People are going to run out of money. A lot of people have already run out of money and the government can't support them indefinitely. We have to find a way to get back to work and do so relatively safely. And that's where the vaccine becomes important. It's also where being able to test people on a regular basis is very important.”