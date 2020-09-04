TYLER, Texas — The phrase 'flatten the curve' has been used a lot lately. It is all about making sure healthcare workers are not overwhelmed with patients, while not having enough resources. With all the adjustments experts make to this “curve” it can be a bit confusing.

On Tuesday, the predicted nationwide death toll from COVID-19 has changed from 80,000 to 60,000. Earlier estimates placed the death toll as high as 200,000.

Dr. Richard Wallace, an infectious disease specialist at the UT Health Science Center at Tyler, says creating these curve models is a guessing game.

“There are people who’s business is [creating the models], that are generally called bio-informatics. And they’re the ones who do statistics related to large populations and large numbers of people, the one we've seen most often is from the University of Washington,” Wallace explained. “You have to make a number of guesses. And that has to do with for example, how many people honor the six-foot distance how many people stay home.”

These curves are adjusted when new numbers are available.

“They also use what they learn each day from what actually is happening," Wallace explained. "That is, how many people actually died, how many new cases there are. And if they don't fit in their guidelines, then they redo them to assume that something is happening that they didn't anticipate."

Wallace says the models originally predicted less people would follow the social distancing guidelines to limit the spread of the virus, thus the change in projected deaths.

“Most of those were based on 50% participation. And it would appear that more than 50% of people are actually following the guidelines, maybe 75%,” Wallace said.

While this is positive progress, Wallace says efforts to prevent the spread of the virus must continue.

“The flattening [of the curve] is just the first step. And people have to stick with these guidelines until people tell them not to do it," Wallace said. "If they don't, the second wave, third wave, I mean, think about the large number of people who are still at risk in the population."

Wallace also says the future creation of a blood test to check for antibodies against COVID-19 will greatly accelerate people returning to work.