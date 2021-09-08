Wiley College sees an increase in vaccination rates

The Harrison County Health Department will be at Wiley College Tuesday, August 9th to provide a vaccine clinic for anyone interested in getting their vaccine.

MARSHALL, Texas — Throughout the pandemic, minority groups across the country are disproportionately affected by the virus.

One historically black college in East Texas, known as Wiley College, is beginning to see a beacon of hope as vaccination rates increase among young adults.

Senior Biology Major, Carmen Jones says she’s seen more of her friends get the vaccine now more than ever.

“Since the Delta Variant came out more Black people are starting to come around and realizing that it can affect kids and we’re not immune like they said we was at first so for now I can say I've seen way more people in our community going to get their vaccine,” said Jones.

Wiley College is continuing their safe community dialogue series initiative, where faculty and staff ask the medical professionals about the safety and concerns surrounding the vaccines.

“People have a lot of questions about vaccines and the safety of those all though there is this strong message that this is our best defense against covid-19 we wanted to honor those who had questions and concerns and as a family discuss those concerns,” said Rae Lundy, Interim Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment.

Dr. Tiffany Turner of Christus Trinity Clinic Pediatrics was one of the guest speakers and said what we’re now the work of science unfolding.

“What we're seeing right now is the process of science and so I would encourage you to get vaccinated not only for yourselves, but also for people around you who cannot get vaccinated,” Turner said.

While 71 percent of the of the faculty and staff are vaccinated there is still some fear and hesitancy

“People who receive the Pfizer or Moderna are 95% less likely to be hospitalized or have serious illness. We do know right now talks are about these breakthrough infections. As of yesterday (August 8, 2021), less than half of the percent of the current infections in the hospital are breakthrough infections. it's actually 0.4 percent,” Turner added.

Wiley college educators now hope to reach 100 percent vaccination status by the end of August.