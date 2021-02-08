Winnsboro Junior High student tests positive for COVID-19

The student was last on the Winnsboro Junior High campus July 29. All students and staff that came into close contact will be notified no later than 8/2/2021.

WINNSBORO, Texas — The Winnsboro Independent School District (ISD) has announced that a Winnsboro Junior High student has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, the 6th grade student was lab confirmed to have the virus and was last on the Winnsboro Junior High campus July 29.

All students and staff that came into close contact will be directly notified no later than 8/2/202 and those that were in close contact will be recommended to remain off campus for 8-10 days, depending on other criteria related to Covid testing and TEA guidelines.

