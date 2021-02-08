Winnsboro Junior High student tests positive for COVID-19

WINNSBORO, Texas — The Winnsboro Independent School District (ISD) has announced that a Winnsboro Junior High student has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the district, the 6th grade student was lab confirmed to have the virus and was last on the Winnsboro Junior High campus July 29.
All students and staff that came into close contact will be directly notified no later than 8/2/202 and those that were in close contact will be recommended to remain off campus for 8-10 days, depending on other criteria related to Covid testing and TEA guidelines.
Any of the following symptoms indicate a possible COVID-19 infection:
- Temperature of 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by mouth
- Sore throat
- New uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing (or, for students with a chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline)
- Shortness of breath
- Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, or abdominal pain
- New onset of severe headache, especially with a fever
- Fatigue
- Congestion or runny nose
- Significant muscle pain or ache
- Loss of taste or smell