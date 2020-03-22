HOUSTON — When will it end. Right now, no one knows.

Many health experts recommend regular exercise as a means of avoiding boredom, and even lowering anxiety or depression, while in self-quarantine or isolation during the coronavirus crisis.

That push has many people investing in at-home gym equipment and subscribing to online fitness courses and trainings— but if you're not able to shell out the extra cash? One word: YouTube.

It's a great source for FREE instructional workout videos that can be completed without gym equipment or through some creative workarounds like water jug dead lifts and couch cushion toe taps.

We found several YouTube playlists featuring fitness professionals, fun workout challenges— and most importantly workout routines that don't use traditional gym equipment.

Of course, we want to remind you to always practice safety and to know your limits.

8 playlists to help you get started

Group HIIT - Workout for Families is packed with challenging follow-along workout videos for people of all ages, but especially kids. While you're working on your fitness goals, it's a great chance to bond with your children. WATCH NOW.

is packed with challenging follow-along workout videos for people of all ages, but especially kids. While you're working on your fitness goals, it's a great chance to bond with your children. WATCH NOW. Crossfit at Home is a collection of super short videos demonstrating single workout movements that great for seniors or those with certain physical limitations. The team is also super creative when it comes to finding unique at-home items to incorporate into a workout from door frames and water jugs to chairs and broomsticks. WATCH NOW.

is a collection of super short videos demonstrating single workout movements that great for seniors or those with certain physical limitations. The team is also super creative when it comes to finding unique at-home items to incorporate into a workout from door frames and water jugs to chairs and broomsticks. WATCH NOW. Blogilates - Apartment Friendly Series has only five videos but collectively contain a full body Pilates workout. Cassey Ho is an award-winning fitness instructor and we love her upbeat personality and the energetic music. WATCH NOW.

has only five videos but collectively contain a full body Pilates workout. Cassey Ho is an award-winning fitness instructor and we love her upbeat personality and the energetic music. WATCH NOW. Fitness Blender - No Equipment Workouts is for the person who REALLY wants to sweat it out during their downtime at home. These workouts are high intensity with some ranging from 10 to 45 minutes. The instructors move at a manageable pace and give good instruction on how to execute the moves properly. WATCH NOW.

is for the person who REALLY wants to sweat it out during their downtime at home. These workouts are high intensity with some ranging from 10 to 45 minutes. The instructors move at a manageable pace and give good instruction on how to execute the moves properly. WATCH NOW. alo Yoga - Beginner and Relaxing Yoga Classes reminds us that workout sessions can be calm and challenging. This playlist is perfect for beginners but has a good combination for easy and difficult moves. WATCH NOW.

reminds us that workout sessions can be calm and challenging. This playlist is perfect for beginners but has a good combination for easy and difficult moves. WATCH NOW. MadFit - No Equipment Workouts has more than 160 instructional videos, so there's plenty of workout to keep you busy all month. Some exercise require a bench, but that's can easily replaced with a step or chair - or not used at all. WATCH NOW .

HASfit - MMA Workouts at Home is a series of mixed martial art training videos if punching and kicking your way to fitness is more your style. The videos include a calorie counter and are mostly down without the use of equipment, but those items are either unnecessary or can be replaced with everyday household items. REMINDER: Make sure the space around you is completely clear beforehand. WATCH NOW.

is a series of mixed martial art training videos if punching and kicking your way to fitness is more your style. The videos include a calorie counter and are mostly down without the use of equipment, but those items are either unnecessary or can be replaced with everyday household items. REMINDER: Make sure the space around you is completely clear beforehand. WATCH NOW. Group HIIT - No Equipment Workouts is another great playlist from the Group HIIT channel. The instructors move very slowly, making it easier to follow the moves and includes workouts to exercise all parts of the body. WATCH NOW.

Set goals to help pass time

At the moment, no one knows when life will return to normal or when the need for social distancing will end. In the meantime, setting fitness goals can help create a sense of time measurement. It can be a goal to lose 5 pounds in two weeks, to complete 10 laps up and down the stairs in 6 minutes or a challenge to get more steps in than your friend before 7 p.m. It's up to you!

Workout and socialize

Facebook chat, FaceTime, Google Hangout, Skype or find some other way to enjoy the workout together online with friends. Tag your friends in a fitness challenge on social media— inviting them for an awesome workout.

