TYLER, Texas — If scientists crack the code and create a vaccine for COVID-19, would you get it?

A survey from the Associated Press and University of Chicago showed that about half of respondents plan to get a COVID-19 vaccine, while 20% said they would refuse. Approximately 30% said they were unsure.

Dr. Richard Wallace, an infectious disease specialist with UT Health East Texas, and Dr. Valerie Smith, a pediatrician with St. Paul Children’s Services, both said those numbers did not surprise them.

“We’re probably in the greatest anti-vaccine era we’ve ever been through,” Dr. Wallace said. “There are more people who find more reasons not to take vaccines, not just this vaccine, but any vaccine, even longstanding, proven vaccines.”

“I think hypothetical questions are difficult when we don’t actually have a vaccine yet and it hasn’t actually been tested yet,” Dr. Smith said. “But until we know more about the vaccine and the rigor of the testing, it doesn’t surprise me that people might be hesitant to say that they would go get a vaccine.”

The survey showed strong differences based on age, with people over 60 much more likely to get the vaccine than people younger than 60.

“I think that’s what we would expect,” Dr. Wallace stated. “I think the people over 65 are really nervous about their risk were they to get to the disease.”

Aside from their vulnerability to COVID-19, Dr. Smith said first-hand knowledge may lead older people to feel more positively about vaccines in general than younger people.

“Many parents know someone who’s been impacted by a vaccine-preventable disease, or they remember stories, hearing from their grandparents or an aunt or an uncle of the flu in 1918 or polio before we had a vaccine; or, what it was like to have measles or mumps as a child," Dr. Smith explained. "And so, knowing those, that vaccine-preventable diseases can cause real harm and suffering for children really motivates most parents. All parents want to do what’s best for their children and they want to keep their children safe and healthy.”

The survey also showed that white people were more likely to say they would get the vaccine than racial minorities.

“I think that speaks a lot to our history of exploiting certain minorities in medical testing in generations past and in decades past,” Dr. Smith theorized. “And then also, the fact that many minorities don’t see themselves reflected in the health care community in their health care professionals. We tend to take trusted advice from people who we can identify with.”

In a non-scientific poll on the CBS19 Facebook page asking if viewers would want a COVID-19 vaccine, “no” votes led “yes” votes by a more than 3:1 margin.

Dr. Wallace says another reason people might be skeptical is that scientists often need a couple tries before they get the formula for a vaccine exactly right.

“If it turns out that the antibodies that are made last only six months,” Dr. Wallace said. “Well, now what? Does that mean we have to take the vaccine every six months?”

Both he and Dr. Smith said there is not much urgency for people to want a vaccine right now because a proven vaccine is still months away, if not more. They each expect the actual percentage of the population that eventually gets a COVID-19 vaccine to change.

“If we see cases of COVID fall and they continue to fall and fall and fall,” Dr. Smith said, “I think the urgency for a vaccine will feel less among the general public. If we see these cases of COVID continue to be persistent and we continue to see people hospitalized and dying from COVID, I think the public’s need and interest for a vaccine will go up over time.”

“If we don’t have a therapy that works, they can’t stay at home all the time, then the vaccine may become their one and only option,” Dr. Wallace added, “and the number of people may go up.”

Dr. Smith says the reason parents most often cite in their concern about vaccines is whether they are safe for their children.

She said she is confident that, even with an urgent need for a successful, mass-produced COVID-19 vaccine, enough trials will be completed to prove that it is safe. But by that point, doctors may have learned more about the virus and the way the body responds to it.

“There may be some people who think, well, I think I’ve had it, so I wouldn’t need a vaccine, necessarily, because I’d be immune to it,” Dr. Smith explained. “I think, in the next 12-18 months, one of the things we’ll learn is how long the immunity lasts if you actually have COVID. So, there may be a subset of people who think they might not need a vaccine who may, or it may turn out that those people who had documented cases of COVID don’t need to receive a vaccine.”

The survey also showed that self-identified Democrats were more likely to want it than self-identified Republicans.