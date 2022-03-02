Robert LaMay, who left the department after refusing to comply with Gov. Inslee's mask mandate, spoke out against the governor in a viral video.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Robert LaMay, the Washington State Trooper who openly denounced Gov. Inslee’s mask mandate, has died from COVID-19.

LaMay left WSP on Oct. 19, 2021 after serving 22 years. He was one of 127 WSP employees who left the department over the Washington State mask mandate.

In a viral video, LaMay made his stance known.

“This is my final sign off,” LaMay said. “After 22 years of serving the citizens of the state of Washington, I am being asked to leave because I am dirty. This is the last time you will hear me in a state patrol car and Jay Inslee can kiss my (expletive).”

In a press release from WSP, Chief John R. Batiste released a statement following LaMay’s death.

“I am deeply saddened over the news that our former friend and colleague Trooper Robert LaMay has passed away,” Batiste said. “This agency’s prayers and remembrances are with his family and loved ones. Rob served honorably for over two decades and we were disappointed to see him leave the agency this past October. His service to this state and agency will be long remembered and appreciated. Let us now remember our old friend, support his family and loved ones, give thanks for his service, and resolve to meet the challenges ahead with continuing duty, dignity and respect.”