Smith County COVID-19 cases & community spread levels down significantly

Five of the seven counties covered by NET Health are seeing “moderate” community spread of the virus.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — There was more good news on the COVID-19 front Thursday, as Smith County’s total active cases and community spread levels decreased significantly since Monday’s bi-weekly update from the Northeast Texas Public Health District.

The county’s level of community spread saw an 18% decrease since Monday while active cases are down about 24%. The county’s community spread still remains “moderate” at 15.46.

Moderate community spread indicates sustained transmission with confirmed exposure within congregate settings and potential for a rapid increase in cases and occurs when the county sees from 10 to 35 new cases per day for seven consecutive days.

Five of the seven counties covered by NET Health are seeing “moderate” community spread of the virus. Thursday, Anderson County joined Rains County as the only covered counties seeing “minimal” community spread levels of the virus.