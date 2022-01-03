'Substantial' transmission rates reached in multiple East Texas counties

TYLER, Texas — Community transmission continues to rise to an "uncontrolled" level in East Texas, according to the Northeast Public Health District.
On Monday four more counties under NET Health's seven-county jurisdiction joined Smith County to reach “substantial” community spread levels of COVID-19, as the remaining two counties in “moderate” spread climb the ladder to substantial levels.
Smith County has the highest transmission rate in the district, now at a rate of 76.84 — a 98% increase from 38.66 Thursday.
A substantial rate means cities across Smith County are experiencing large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission of the virus in congregate settings, such as grocery stores, schools, workplaces, nursing homes and daycares.
Substantial seven-day rolling rates are measured on a level of 35 or more, compared to moderate measured at a level of 10 to 35, and minimal at a level of zero to 10.
According to NET Health, the rate alculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days. That answer is then divided by the population of the county, multiplied by 100,000, and that final number equals the rate.
