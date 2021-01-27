COVID-19 fears reduce doctor visits

A cardiologist explains how dangerous it could be to put off important check-ins.

TYLER, Texas — People aren’t going to the doctor like they used to.

Cardiologist Dr. Lieberman said, “Sometimes people need big items like a stress test or your heart cap. And sometimes they just need a medication adjustment or a new prescription. I have had patients who had prescriptions lapse because they haven't called to refill them.”

These small issues snowball into bigger issues the longer you put them off.

Dr. Lieberman agreed, “They certainly can. Untreated hypertension is a leading cause of stroke and heart failure and coronary disease progression here in East Texas.”

These are just a few diseases that are treated much easier when they’re caught early, but the fear of getting COVID-19 is holding people back.

“There are a lot of people that are afraid to come to the hospital with chest pain. And this was one thing that was noted in New York, they were dying at home from heart attacks because they were too scared to come to the hospital," he said.

He doesn’t say this to scare you, but rather to encourage you to weigh the risks.

This infographic from the Texas Medical Association shows your risk of catching the virus while doing certain activities. On a scale of low-risk to high-risk, you can see that sitting in a doctor’s office ranks moderately low.

Seeing your doctor for important check-ins is not something to gamble with.

Dr. Lieberman said, “The bottom line is that even though you're at risk for the viral infection if you don't take care of these other issues, you're just gonna die from something else.”