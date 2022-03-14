Daylight saving time: Tips for improving sleep habits

KVUE spoke to a sleep therapist about what you can do to get a better night's sleep.

AUSTIN, Texas — Daylight saving time really hit home Monday morning when we had to wake up for work an hour early.

To try to figure out how we can all get better sleep, KVUE's Rob Evans sat down with Ali Hajialikhani, the clinical coordinator at Advanced Sleep Center in Austin. He and his team see all kinds of sleep issues in patients from two years old up into their 90s.

"It's a range from insomnia, sleep apnea to narcolepsy," he said.

Hajialikhani said getting a good night's sleep all boils down to what they call "sleep hygiene" or building a good bedtime routine.

"It depends on, you know, when you go to bed," he said. "What do you do in the bed? You want to go to bed, don't do anything in the bed. Even don't watch TV in the bed. This is a bad idea to have TV in the bedroom. Cellphone is exactly the same. You just have to train your brain that, you know, when you go to bed, it's time for sleep."

As for eating, Hajialikhani said you shouldn't consume heavy meals close to bedtime. Exercise is good, but it should also not be done too close to lights out.

If your physician does refer you to one of the seven beds at the Advanced Sleep Center, Hajialikhani said it's normally a two-night process. A typical treatment if you're struggling to get quality sleep might be a CPAP machine, but not the noisy ones of the past that we think of.

"The new machines, they don't make any noise. They are very quiet," Hajialikhani said.

There are many other treatments also available. Maybe it's a machine, maybe it's medicine, maybe it's just a better bedtime routine. We all want to get better sleep – and there's one person who you can turn to for help.

"Just discuss it with your primary physician," Hajialikhani said. "They're going to help you out. Trust your doctors."