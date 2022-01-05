Dixon Named HHSC Chief Policy and Regulatory Officer

“We are excited to have Jordan step into a new role with the agency during this critical time,” said HHS Executive Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young.

TEXAS, USA — Jordan Dixon has been named the Texas Health and Human Services Commission’s Chief Policy and Regulatory Officer. Dixon will oversee five divisions of HHSC that are responsible for licensing and regulating long-term care, acute care, and child care facilities, ensuring compliance and quality control of procurement and contracting, data management and analytics, and continuous improvement efforts.

“We are excited to have Jordan step into a new role with the agency during this critical time,” said HHS Executive Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young. “I am confident she will serve the Chief Policy and Regulatory Office well with her collaborative nature and strong leadership.”

Before taking on this role, Dixon served as HHSC deputy executive commissioner for the Office of Transformation and Innovation for nearly four years. There, she established an internal consulting division for business process improvement and change management.

She served as director of the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services from 2014 through 2018, where she led budget development and crafted legislative packages for the committee chairperson.

Dixon also worked for the National Association of State Budget Officers in Washington, D.C. from 2006 through the year 2008 as a policy associate, focusing on health care and correctional policies.