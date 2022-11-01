What is the "tri-demic" and when to see a doctor?

Doctors say the flu, R-S-V, and COVID are coinciding, creating what they're calling a "triple-demic or "tri-demic".

TEXAS, USA — A health alert has gone out as cold and flu season gets underway.

According to the Walgreens flu index, Texas in the top three states for highest flu activity. However, those flu-like symptoms may be masked as another illness.

Dr. David Winter with Baylor Scott and White Health says influenza, COVID, and RSV could be the new triple threat as all three share similar symptoms that range in intensity from person to person.

"It looks like we could have three major epidemics at one time," explained Dr. Winter. "Most of these diseases are spread by air and through touch."

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, typically affects kids ages 5 and under. Adults can contract the virus, but symptoms are usually mild.

"It's just been exploring here, the last month all over the country," Winter said. "Hospitals around the country are up to 90% capacity with kids with RSV."

The other two illnesses, influenza and COVID, targets all age groups and symptoms can range from mild to severe.

"Influenza has doubled in cases from last week," Winter said. "COVID is still out there. I'm still seeing new cases each week."

Winter explained a reason for the higher numbers in all three illnesses could be due to lower immune response or collective immunity.

When it comes to receiving care, Winter suggests it's best to establish a relationship with a primary care doctor that knows you and your health history so when symptoms do arise, they can possibly save you a trip with a phone call.

"Convenience is a new module, we want to make things easier for patients to get advice over the phone with their own private doctor," Winter said.