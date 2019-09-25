TROUP, Texas — Infant Botulism is caused by toxic spores that live in soil. When an infant who is under the age of one inhales the toxin, they get infected with the dangerous infection.

Doctors have linked the disease to feeding young infants honey, however all cases confirmed in East Texas were caused by the environment.

The true source of where the toxin lives in East Texas is still unknown. However, places like Net Health, Dallas Children’s Hospital and researchers at UT Southwestern are working on finding an answer for the root cause of the infection.

Smith, Gregg, Wood, Van Zandt and Harrison counties are where babies have been infected.

Russell Hopkins at Net Health says there is no way to prevent your child from the possibility of getting infant botulism, but knowing the symptoms of it could help prevent the disease from becoming fatal.

“Know the signs and symptoms of botulism, you know if your child has fever, constipated. Be watching a child because botulism starts off that way, and then progresses really quickly to paralysis,” Hopkins said.

According to Dr. Richard Wallace, an infectious disease specialist at UT Health East Texas, infant botulism could cause respiratory problems and other health problems.

“It produces paralysis, so the child is weak," Dr. Wallace explained. "[They] would have difficulty raising their arms, raising their legs, moving about, trouble breathing, in a very shallow breaths and just anything that required muscular effort.”

Health officials are conducting DNA sequences in the areas babies where were infected so they can get a better understanding of what is causing the disease. They will use the DNA sequences to compare each case and find out of they have a relation to one another.

The process of finding the true cause could take weeks or even months to discover.