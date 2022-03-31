East Texas allergist gives suggestions of surviving allergy season

Jonathan Buttram, an allergist UT Health Tyler, gave some tips on how to cope with the pollen and your allergies.

TYLER, Texas — The spring time is when we see the most pollen, and if you suffer from allergies you may be feeling the effects of it.

Usually during the spring time is when tree pollen starts emerging. That yellow-green film that covers the hood of your car, outdoor furniture and anything else you leave outside... even for a moment.

Health experts say tree pollen will continue to be abundant throughout April and May.

This can cause that -- stuffy nose, nasal drip and itchy throat and eyes … all of which can just be brutal. So, what do you do?

A local allergist is helping us out.

Jonathan Buttram, an allergist UT Health Tyler, gave some tips on how to cope with the pollen and your allergies.

"When you're outside, I always tell everybody to wear sunglasses. if you keep pollens out of your eyes, it helps not only with your eyes, but it helps with your nose as well. When you're driving around in your car, keep the windows up and keep the AC on recirculating inside air that keeps you from drawing as much into the car with you," Buttram said. "At home, keep your doors and windows closed. the only time you get a lot of pollen in your house is if it's wide open. And then if you have pets that go in and out when they go outside, they'll pick up pollens and bring them back in."

He also said some studies have shown wearing a mask outside could reduce those symptoms as well.

There is also many different over the counter allergy medicine along with nasal sprays that are available.