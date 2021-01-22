LIFE BEYOND THE VIRUS: East Texas couple shares experience with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Jesse and Kristie Moody took part in the Pfizer trials and have been vaccinated for 4 months.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports that more than 200,000 Texans have been fully vaccinated. For many, this data can offer some encouragement that we’re inching closer and closer to the other side of the virus.

Pfizer vaccine trial participant, Jesse Moody, is glad that he got the vaccine.

"I felt like a million bucks and have ever since,” he said.

30,000 other people also took part in his phase of the trial including his wife, Kristie.

“If somebody walked up to me and just start talking to me, would it make me afraid of getting the virus? No, because I know that I had the vaccine,” she said.

With the vaccine, she’s been able to finally see her family again.

“It feels wonderful," she said. "That's the thing with working in healthcare, you always worry about taking something that you've picked up to a family member or something like that. Now I don't feel that I would do that.”

The couple did have some side effects, but they were pretty minor.

"The second dose, I had more muscle aches and things like that," Jesse said.

“My arm was really, really sore, and I felt like I just couldn't lift it. And I just kind of felt rundown for a couple of days afterwards,” Kristie said.

Both continue to wear a mask and social distance.

“I don't take the reckless approach. You know, I do wear a mask when I'm supposed to. If I go into a restaurant, I wear the mask in the restaurant. If I go into the convenience store, I have a mask on when I walk in there," Jesse said.

They say they’ll take their masks off when it’s safe for everyone to do so. They’ve also seen the apprehension that others have about taking the vaccine and Jesse is here to say.