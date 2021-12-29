East Texas is one of the few areas in the nation to have the latest monoclonal antibody effective against the Omicron variant

“It’s called sotrovimab; it’s a monoclonal antibody,” said Jeffrey Beers, Physician Director for Hospitality Health ER in Tyler and Longview.

TYLER, Texas — The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing all across the state, including here in East Texas, where several counties are right now in the moderate risk category. Health experts see those counties rising to severe risk.

“Right now all my seven counties are in the moderate risk category. Health experts expect to see an increase in cases,” said Russel Hopkins, Director for the Emergency Department at NET Health.

Smith County has the highest community spread at 27.61 percent. One of those affected is Tyler resident Edgar Robles, who tested positive with COVID-19 over the Christmas holiday.

Robles says his symptoms aren’t severe, but similar to when he first tested positive for COVID-19 last year.

“Last year’s case was a lot more severe than this year," explained Robles. "Last year I had a high fever, body aches and chills compared to this year,” said Robles.

With cases quickly increasing, so does the need for antibody infusions. There is currently an antibody on the market proven to fight against the omicron variant.

Robles is currently second on the list to be receiving this treatment from Hospitality Health ER in Tyler.

“It’s called sotrovimab; it’s a monoclonal antibody. All the infusions centers in the big cities and in Tyler are not able to get the sotrovimab antibody,” said Jeffrey Beers, Physician Director for Hospitality Health ER in Tyler and Longview.

There is currently a nationwide shortage of monoclonal antibody storvimab for infusion centers to administer. For patients like Edgar Robles, who is unvaccinated, it’s important he receives this treatment as soon as possible.

“I want to keep my family and my kids safe, you know, I hate when they’re sick," explained Robles. "I want to prevent them from getting sick as well,” said Robles.

With the federal government having control as to when this antibody can be disturbed to patients, infusion centers are standing at the ready as to when they’ll be given the green light to treat COVID-19 patients.

"One of the things that we're reminding people is we are able to treat COVID, whether you get an antibody or not, and we do a very good job of keeping patients out of the hospital,” said Beers. “That way, you don't get pneumonia or get any other side effects, and the last thing I'll add to all of that is the best way to keep getting COVID. That is to get vaccinated.”