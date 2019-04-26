LONGVIEW, Texas — Nearly six months ago, dedicated CBS19 viewer Gene Knight, of Longview, was on the cusp of being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes

It is a condition that his mother and other members of his family know all too well. From that point on, he knew something had to change.

"I've got to do something, you know," Knight said. "December 10, I said, 'I'm going to try something different.' And that's when I started trying that Keto diet and lots of hiking."

Over the years, he tried many other diets like Atkins, vegan and vegetarian; none of which yielded any positive results.

"So I got on the internet and started looking and found Keto," he said.

The Keto diet is a high-fat, low-carb diet typically consisting of meats. The diet encourages people to avoid sugar, sodas, white bread and pastries.

Knight does say what works for him might not work for someone else. He explains that he and his wife have different diets.

Her diet is more Pescatarian while his is Keto. Pescatarian doesn't work for him, and Keto doesn't work for her.

"Life is just experimenting and finding what works best for you," Knight said.

He also committed to hiking. It is an activity he enjoyed doing. However, his commitment to hiking has increased exponentially since his threat with diabetes.

Almost every day, Knight puts on his boots and hikes along the Longview trail system or at Tyler State Park.

However, the journey is never easy.

"When I'm out walking, and I get tired," Knight explained. "If I can tell myself, "Okay, let's make one more mile.' And that's what I would do when I first started walking."

Another step Knight took to stay in shape is through volunteer work at the Longview Animal Shelter.

Since December 10, Knight has lost over 50 pounds. Starting out at 295 pounds, Knight is under 245 pounds.

Knight says his advice to those wanting to better than own health is to motivate themselves each day one day at a time.

"Just try to do better than I did the day before and if I slip up not kill myself about it," Knight explained.

Knight's change in diet and exercise has led to reducing the number of health problems he has.