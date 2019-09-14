TYLER, Texas — Patrick Johnson created J-S.T.A.R. Ministries with mission to encourage students to stay away from drugs, know their self-worth and believe in themselves.

Over the last 20 years, he has worked with kids on weekends, after school and even spoken at local schools.

His latest battle is to educate teens on the dangers of vaping.

“You're not invincible, this will harm your body,” Johnson said. “You're putting, very toxic chemicals into your body and it's only a certain period of time before something happens."

He is scheduled to speak to 12 schools across Texas in the next few months. Johnson says he not only wants to encourage the students to make better choices, but show them that people care.

"Young people, they're trying to fit in so bad," Johnson explained. “We’ve got to encourage them not to do it.”

One of the ways he plans on talking to students is with statistics related to vaping. However, most of all, he wants kids to relate to real life stories.

“Some current situations that we’re seeing now on the news and how young people, people in general, rather, losing their lives, and telling them it is not worth it,” Johnson said.

Johnson encourages parents who think their child might be doing it to pay attention to their child’s behavior.

"Watch their mood, watch their eating and sleeping habits, their conversations," Johnson said. "Just talk to them."

If you are interested in having Johnson speak at your school, you can contact him at 903-424-1757.