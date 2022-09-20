Deaf Awareness Week in Smith County

This week is Deaf Awareness Week, and the Smith County Commissioners court passed a resolution in support this morning.

TYLER, Texas — People from the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center in Tyler said they want us to be more aware of the needs of the deaf and hard of hearing community in east Texas, and the resources available to help them.

Many people and businesses struggle to communicate with those who are hard of hearing, creating a loss of opportunity.

However, "technology has really increased the accessibility for us and the ability to communicate through that," Suzie Grona said.

The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center in Tyler provides a variety of activities and options for those that are hard of hearing.

Having local resources for the deaf and hard of hearing community is crucial.

The efforts from Smith County to be more accommodating to the deaf community have not gone unnoticed.