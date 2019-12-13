TYLER, Texas — *Editor's Note: The video attached above is from a previous story about preventing the flu during the holiday season.
The Walgreens Flu Index ranked East Texas #11 in its latest weekly rankings.
According to the index, flu activity in the region is 1.38 times higher than the average flu activity nationwide.
The state of Texas as a whole is ranked second behind only Louisiana.
Virtually all regions of Texas from San Antonio to the Louisiana border are within the top 30 in the regional rankings.
More than 75% of the top 30 regions are in the southeast stretching from Knoxville, Tennessee to the San Antonio area.
The index's top 10 regions affected by the flu are:
1. Lafayette, LA
2. Yakima-Pasco-Richland-Kennewick, WA
3. Biloxi-Gulfport, MS
4. Chattanooga, TN.
5. Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX
6. Omaha, NE.
7. Monroe, La.-El Dorado, AR
8. Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX
9. Houston, TX
10. Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX
The index's top 10 states affected by the flue are:
1. Louisiana
2. Texas
3. Nebraska
4. Nevada
5. Mississippi
6. Tennessee
7. New Mexico
8. Alabama
9. Arizona
10. Kentucky