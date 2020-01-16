VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Martin's Mill ISD is taking steps to keep their students healthy by bringing in Germblast to clean their school.

According to Phil Cotham of Germblast, a deep clean by the company creates a shield to protect to the school from the spread of germs for 90 days.

"Once school gets going, you're cleaning up after kids all day," said Martin Mills Superintendent James Olive. "So to actually come in and do a thorough clean, it's tough for us to do."

According to the Walgreens flu index, Texas has the second-highest flu activity in the country as of January 12. The Tyler-Longview DMA is the 10th highest region.

Martin's Mill ISD is not the only East Texas school district that has turned to Germblast to help keep their schools clean.

"We're in about 125 school districts in Texas," said Cotham.

Cotham says Germblast has served Troup ISD, West Rusk ISD and the Tyler ISD Athletic Department.

"They come in for almost a whole afternoon and into the night pretty late so that by the next school day, we're ready to go," Oliver said.

This will be the second time Martin's Mill ISD has used Germblast treatment.