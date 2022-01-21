East Texas seeing a decline in ICU beds, posing risk factors for patients

“It's causing sort of a rotating shuffle of closed beds, which means less care and services we can’t provide to our community."

TYLER, Texas — It's been officially two years since the first COVID-19 case was detected in the U.S. The virus, along with a new variant, continue to strain our health care system. UT Health East Texas continues to see the impact in three of their hospital facilities.

“It continues to run rampant across the East Texas market," said Dr. Tom Cummnis, Chief Health Officer for UT Health East Texas. "We're seeing testing positivity coming in at about 60 percent across our community,” he stated.

It is another challenge for health care workers to provide adequate care while trying to prevent getting sick themselves.

“Earlier this week, we had close to 400 people that were out sick with COVID, somewhere close to 100 nurses were involved in that. So it is definitely impacting our ability to provide care to the community,” said Cummins.

With the CDC’s 5-day isolation period, UT Health East Texas is adding more days for doctors and nurses who call out sick.

“We ask people to stay out seven days before returning to work, yet it still poses some risk for our staff,” Cummins added.

Another challenge hospitals are seeing is the decline in ICU beds. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Tyler and Longview currently have 11 ICU beds available, posing even more risk factors for patients needing immediate medical attention.

“It's causing sort of a rotating shuffle of closed beds, which means less care and services; we can’t provide to our community, which is very unfortunate and dangerous,” said Cummins. "Frankly, our ERs at times have been overrun with people seeking attention, or medical advancement for COVID as well, which then impacts our ability to take care of the strokes, heart attacks, the traumas that we need to take care of.”

There is also a low number of vaccinations in the area. Dr. Cummins says vaccination rates remain under 50 percent across East Texas. A number of health officials hope the rate will eventually rise as vaccines become more available and eligible.

“Until this community is able to do that, we're going to continue to see, I think, this way, go for a while and potentially the next one,” Cummins added.