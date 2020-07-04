TEMPLE, Texas — Coronavirus cases increase daily, which leaves hospitals concerned about potentially running out of beds. In many cases, doctors have canceled elective surgeries. But what they can't cancel, is the birth of babies.

Many hospitals have made changes to what expecting moms can and cannot do in regards to their birth plans. The main change is the visitors.

All Baylor Scott & White hospitals across Central Texas are now allowing the expecting mother to be accompanied by one guest. This is before, during and after the baby is born.

"It's a bummer because my boys won't be able to meet the baby," said Patti Hatch, who is due to have her third boy on April 26.

She said the new visitor rules were not a shock to her, but the fact that her doctor could no longer deliver her was.

"They're having the doctors do rotating schedules so not all of them can get sick at once," Hatch said. "I have been with him for nine months and he knows my circumstances. I want him there. I found out last week and I cried."

She said that the plan Scott and White in Temple now has is that whoever is working the day Hatch goes into labor will deliver the baby. She will not know beforehand.

Even local birthing centers are taking these precautions.

Sandra Tallbear, the owner and certified midwife at Natural Birthing Center in Salado, said they normally allow women to bring who they choose, but not anymore.

"I am now allowing the spouse and the mother, or the spouse and a doula," Tallbear said.

Both the birthing center and Scott and White are doing all non-emergency appointments online.

"It's hard because I can't feel the heartbeat or the measure the growth of the baby to see if it's growing properly," Tallbear said.

Hospitals are also informing women not to wait until the last minute to come to the hospital because they and the one visitor will need to be screened for sickness before they enter the building.

Also on KCENTV.com:

Central Texas COVID-19 recoveries, cases, deaths | Live updates

Baylor Scott and White representative thanks churches for #BellCountyHeroes campaign

What does the UIL's indefinite suspension mean for high school sports in Texas?