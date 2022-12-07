Experts warn of deadly amoeba found in warm waters during the summertime

"It's a very rare condition. So you know, taking basic precautions is always a good maneuver when dealing with water."

TYLER, Texas — The lakes and ponds may be fun to swim in during the summer, but they're also the source of a deadly infection known as brain-eating amoeba.

Dr. Brent Moore, a veterinarian for the Texas Department of State Health Services, said it's a rare inflection that forms in warmer temperatures and is mostly found in lakes and rivers.

"They typically grow within a temperature of 75 degrees to up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit," Moore said. "The shallower, more still waters where it's not flowing as well tend to concentrate a bit more."

The brain-eating amoeba is a small microorganism with arming symptoms if detected or caught while swimming.

"It starts like bacterial meningitis, things like headache, you can get nausea, stiff neck can progress further into lack of balance and hallucinations, further leading to coma," Dr. Moore said.

The state sees an average of one case per year, with the rare inflection that can affect anyone at any age.

"The past three years in 2019, 2020 and 2021, we each had one case each year, but since 1979, we've had 35 or 36 cases," Dr. Moore said. "I know more recently, we've seen it in kids but it can happen at any age."

Before you head out to swim in your favorite lake or pool, there are ways for you to avoid this amoeba.

"Avoid getting water up your nose, avoid the dry, hot water areas, and prevent kicking up silt from the bottom," Dr. Moore said. "If you're around the hot spring, you know, don't dip your head underwater, things like that."

Dr. Moore said current studies are being done in hopes of finding a cure for this rare inflection.

"I don't know if specific conditions, but I do know that there is work being done in the field of therapy for amoebas, this one included," Dr. Moore said.