TYLER, Texas — As the fall season kicks off, several people will be suffering from allergies once again.

Dr. Jonathan Buttram is an allergist with UT Health East Texas. He says different allergens affect different people.

“In the springtime, we see tree pollens and the summer grasses and the fall weeds. And then in the wintertime here in Texas, we have mountain cedar that actually pollinate in the winter,” Dr. Buttram said.

The most prevalent allergen during the fall season for East Texas is ragweed.

“In this area, ragweed season can last two to three months, and other parts of the country ragweed seasons, maybe two to three weeks," Dr. Buttram explained. "So here in East Texas, it can be a little bit worse than other areas of the country."

The problem with airborne allergens, like pollen, is avoiding them is extremely difficult. Treatment may be the only option, starting with over the counter methods.

“Antihistamines like Claratin or Allegra or Zyrtec, those will work that day," Dr. Buttram said. "Nasal steroids like Flonase Nasonex, Nasacourt, some of those are available over the counter now."

The next step is to consider seeing a allergy specialist.

“Either [the patient is] taking medications that aren't working, and they feel like this isn't doing enough. Or even if they're taking medications that they feel like work, but they want to be on less medications; then they should probably see a specialist,” Dr. Buttram said.

Dr. Buttram added mold spores could also be a potential allergen in East Texas year-round.