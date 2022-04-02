February's COVID-19 cases bring an increase in transmission spread, new cases

Active cases in Smith County are up over 7%, now at 13,010 compared to 12,125 reported Monday, according to the Northeast Public Health District

TYLER, Texas — In the first COVID update of February, Smith County is seeing higher transmission levels of the COVID-19 virus compared to Monday, with nearly a 17% increase in spread and a 7% increase in active cases. Additionally, Tyler hospitals continue in the 300-range of patient hospitalizations.

Active cases in Smith County are up over 7%, now at 13,010 compared to 12,125 reported Monday, according to the Northeast Public Health District. A week ago, there were 11,021 active cases in the county.

NET Health also reported 1,664 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the county since Monday. Of those, 1,211 are confirmed and 453 are probable. NET Health defines probable cases as those that are attributed to patients who have received positive antigen tests, until the person has been administered a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test. If a person’s PCR laboratory result is positive, that becomes a confirmed case.