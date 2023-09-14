NET Health provides flu vaccines at its Tyler clinic as flu season approaches

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the easiest and safest protection against the flu virus is vaccination.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The Northeast Texas Public Health District announced Thursday that flu vaccines are available its clinic on 815 N. Broadway Ave.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the easiest and safest protection against the flu virus is vaccination.

The NET Health Immunizations Clinic is taking appointments for flu shots from Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m.

Vaccines are free for those who are enrolled in Medicaid or CHIP insurance plans. Additionally, the high dose flu vaccine is free for those who are 65 years and older, and people not on Medicare can receive this vaccine for $70.

Children in the Texas Vaccines for Children Program will be assessed for a $10 administrative fee. The cost for the flu vaccination for adults is $25 per person, and Medicare Part B is accepted, NET Health said.