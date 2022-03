The tests include a 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) and a limited two-dimensional echocardiogram (ECHO) to detect Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM).

LONGVIEW, Texas — Parker Cox was 14 and an athlete at Foster Middle School when his mother "forced" him to attend a heart screening at Longview Regional Medical Center.

"There’s nothing wrong with my heart," he said he remembers thinking at the time.

Cox, now 20, says he believes the tests he received at the event saved his life.