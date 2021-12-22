Free COVID-19 testing given at various locations during holiday season

TYLER, Texas — With Christmas right around the corner, the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to spread through Texas.
Today, in a speech at the White House, President Biden said the government will establish new testing sites and use the Defense Production Act to help manufacture more tests. However, in the meantime, East Texans can visit various locations to get tested for COVID-19 before Christmas Day.
Walgreens Pharmacy - 2120 E SE Loop 323 Near CBS19
- Drive-Thru Testing
- Appointment required
- Test limited to certain patients
- Visit www.walgreens.com then click on COVID-19 testing and follow instructions
CVS Pharmacy - 4922 S Broadway Ave.
- Drive-Thru Testing
- Appointment required
- Testing for all patients
- Visit www.cvs.com and click on COVID-19 testing, then follow instructions
Brookshire's Pharmacy - 100 Rice Rd. (near Times Square)
- Drive-Thru Testing
- Appointment required
- Testing for all patients
- Visit www.brookshires.com/covid-19-information and follow instructions
CVS Pharmacy - 2626 E 5th St.
- Drive-Thru Testing
- Appointment required
- Testing for all patients
- Visit www.cvs.com and click on COVID-19 testing, then follow instructions
Walgreens Medical Laboratory - 5415 S Broadway Ave.
- Drive-Thru Testing
- Appointment required
- Test limited to certain patients
- Visit www.walgreens.com then click on COVID-19 testing and follow instructions
CVS Pharmacy - 1702 S Broadway Ave.
- Drive-Thru Testing
- Appointment required
- Testing for all patients
- Visit www.cvs.com and click on COVID-19 testing, then follow instructions
Walgreens Pharmacy - 1620 S Broadway Ave.
- Drive-Thru Testing
- Appointment required
- Test limited to certain patients
- Visit www.walgreens.com then click on COVID-19 testing and follow instructions
Walmart Medical Laboratory - 2151 Frankston Hwy (in Walmart neighborhood)
- Appointment required
- Testing for all patients
- Visit www.walmart.com/cp/1228302 then click on COVID-19 testing on the left and follow instructions
Tyler VA Medical Clinic 7916 S Broadway Ave.
- Appointment required
- Test limited to certain patients
- Visit www.va.gov/find-locations/facility/vha_549QC then follow instructions
Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital Urgent Care - 8101 S Broadway Ave.
- Drive-Thru Testing
- Appointment required
- Test limited to certain patients
- Visit www.walmart.com/cp/1228302 then click on COVID-19 testing on the left and follow instructions
- Visit https://tsjh.org/ then follow instructions
CVS Pharmacy - 1710 W Gentry Pkwy.
- Appointment required
- Testing for all patients
- Visit www.cvs.com and click on COVID-19 testing, then follow instructions
Walgreens Medical Laboratory - 110 S SW Loop 323
- Drive-Thru Testing
- Appointment required
- Test limited to certain patients
- Visit www.walgreens.com then click on COVID-19 testing and follow instructions