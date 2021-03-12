NET Health: Gregg County sees 26 new cases over the weekend

The county’s active cases went from 149 on Thursday to 159 on Monday; NET Health reported 26 new cases — 21 confirmed and five probable — in the county on Monday.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Active cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County on Monday increased slightly during the weekend, according to public health data.

On Monday, active cases in county residents increased by nearly 7% from Thursday, according to statistics released by the Northeast Texas Public Health District.

The county’s active cases went from 149 on Thursday to 159 Monday. NET Health reported 26 new cases — 21 confirmed and five probable — in the county on Monday.

The county’s seven-day rolling rate of COVID-19 infection decreased to 5.99 Monday. The rate decreased more than 24% from the 7.95 reported Thursday. Gregg County has the second-lowest level in the public health district’s seven-county jurisdiction behind Anderson County, which has a rate of 3.46.

The minimal community spread window consists of a rate of between zero and 10 and indicates evidence of isolated cases or limited community transmission, that cases are underway and that there is no evidence of exposure in large, congregate settings. The seven-day rolling rate is determined by taking the average number of all COVID-19 positive cases from the previous seven days. That number is then divided by the population of the county and multiplied by 100,000.