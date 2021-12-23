Gregg County sees increase in total COVID-19 cases, community spread

Gregg County’s active cases increased 20% since Monday, from 179 to 216, NET Health shows. The county also saw 58 new cases — 19 confirmed & 39 probable by Thursday.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — All counties in the Northeast Texas Public Health District’s seven-county jurisdiction have reached moderate spread levels of COVID-19, according to data released Thursday.

Gregg County’s active cases increased 20% since Monday, from 179 to 216, NET Health reported. The county also saw 58 new cases — 19 confirmed and 39 probable — as of Thursday.

According to NET Health, probable cases are attributed to patients who have received positive antigen tests, until the individual has been administered a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test. If a person’s PCR laboratory result is positive, that becomes a confirmed case.

Gregg County’s seven-day rolling rate of COVID-19 infection increased to 10.02. The rate increased by more than 40% compared with Monday, when it was at a minimal community spread level of 7.14. Gregg County has the lowest community spread level in the public health district’s seven-county jurisdiction.

The moderate community spread window consists of a rate between 10 to 35 and indicates sustained transmission with confirmed exposure within congregate settings and potential for rapid increase in cases. The level of community spread is determined by taking the average number of all COVID-19 positive cases from the previous seven days. That number is then divided by the population of the county and multiplied by 100,000.

There have been 19,690 COVID-19 cases in Gregg County since the pandemic began, with 19,189 recoveries, according to NET Health.