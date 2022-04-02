Data: Gregg County's COVID-19 cases, transmission level up

On Thursday, there were 5,146 active cases in the county compared to 4,673 reported Monday, an increase of over 10%

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Active COVID-19 cases and community transmission levels in Gregg County continue to increase after recently seeing a pandemic-high of new cases in a single month.

The Northeast Texas Public Health District on Thursday reported 475 new total cases — 186 confirmed and 289 probable — in the county’s data Thursday.

