Local gym revamps COVID-19 safety protocols as cases surge

TYLER, Texas — A new year means new goals for many, especially those who are heading back into the gym to commit to a healthier lifestyle.

After the temporarily shutdowns gyms faced in 2020 and 2021, members say they are thrilled to be back.

“It's a big thing mentally for us we use it on break during lunchtime and it allows us to de-stress and it's really good as a far a social environment to be able to come in,” said John Hinsley, member of Tyler Athletic and Swim Club.

With more people returning back to in-person training, the Tyler Athletic and Swim Club is revamping some of its COVID-19 safety mitigation as cases surge.

“We've definitely seen an influx of participation in the gym, we've had to adapt to that,” said Rob Lowe, the club's general manager. “We're starting to enforce some of the safety protocols like wiping down equipment, making sure everyone's accountable."

The gym is also taking extra safety measures by adding more group training classes and limiting the amount people for each class.

"There's a lot of demand in our group fitness classes," Lowe. "So, you know, limiting it to 10 people when normally it's 20 participants. We've added 43 classes from 25 so we are looking to provide an outlet for everybody, whatever their common needs and common goals are.”

The gym also does three deep cleans a day starting at 5 a.m. along with providing sanitary stations all throughout the facility for people to utilize.

“Members do have access to sanitary wipes that have been wiped down, we have an afternoon clean and then we have an evening clean,” said Lowe. “We have a maintenance staff who goes around and makes sure that their monitoring all the situations and all the equipment throughout the day.”

Lowe says after two years of his gym having these protocols in place. He’s fortunate that everyone continues to remain safe and healthy.

“Everyone is so accommodating, and everyone is keeping and maintaining their own comfortable distance. And that keeps the gym thriving,” said Lowe.

Masks are optional for members to wear while training. All members are asked to follow all the safety mitigations in the gym has in place.