Harrison County has spike in COVID-19 cases

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced today that the county has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases this past week, adding an additional 42 new cases.

One additional fatality was also reported, with the county averaging 11 new cases added per day. 15 additional recoveries were also reported.

Sims said that Harrison County resident and retired physician, Dr. Jim Harris, has studied COVID-19 and stays current on COVID developments. Harris said that “The new COVID numbers are up in our area, but the hospital admissions are not increased. We are likely testing more, finally, as well these new cases may be Omicron as well as Delta.”

Dr. Harris added that community members should continue to avoid crowds and wear masks in public, as well as wash their hands and keep six feet away from others.

“Vaccination with three jabs helps considerably, but not completely,” Dr. Harris said.