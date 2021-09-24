Health experts predict a worse flu season this year compared to last year’s

Even if you’ve had your COVID shots, doctors say you should get the flu shot too.

AUSTIN, Texas — The coming of cooler weather in the fall signals the beginning of the flu season, with the first cases expected to start showing up in October. The season usually reaches its peak between December and March.

And even if you’ve received your COVID shots, doctors say it’s important to get your flu shot, too. They say the COVID vaccines are not effective against the flu and you need both.

While there was a historically low number of flu cases last year as a result of COVID-19 precautions, medical experts are concerned the flu will rebound in 2021. The reason: the return of in-person and indoor gatherings.

So, is it safe to get the flu shot and COVID shot at the same time?

“Yes, absolutely,” said Dr. Ogechika Alozie, MD, who serves on the Texas Medical Association’s COVID-19 Task Force. “The CDC said back in the summer that you can and should get both.”

Dr. Alozie said the COVID shots and influenza shots target very different viruses.

“Flu is important and shouldn't be ignored. It stretches our health care system at a time when it’s already being stretched by the number of COVID cases,” said Dr. Alozie.

The CDC reports that more than 52 million doses of flu vaccine have now been distributed and advises that everyone over the age of six months get a flu shot.